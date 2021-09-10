Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $18,892,200.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00.

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.19. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.