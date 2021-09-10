Solana (SOL) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $54.33 billion and $7.15 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $185.20 or 0.00408425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,890,526 coins and its circulating supply is 293,375,361 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.