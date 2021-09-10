Sora Validator Token (VAL) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $335,840.41 and $16,405.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,602.14 or 0.99918813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00079863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,779 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

