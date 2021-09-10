SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 15.5%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price traded up 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.98. 607,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,158,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Get SOS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS in the second quarter valued at $11,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SOS by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 736,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SOS in the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SOS in the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.