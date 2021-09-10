Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $36.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $132.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

