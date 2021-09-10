Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Trading Down 1.4%

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). 7,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

In related news, insider Mike Balfour bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.