Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 340,299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 930,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

