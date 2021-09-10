Space Cow Boy (SCB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $42,824.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $34.12 or 0.00075144 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00167801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

