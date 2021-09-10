SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) CFO Fay Devriese Sells 14,670 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) CFO Fay Devriese sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $24,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 5,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

