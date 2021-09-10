Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Hits $41,339.99

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $41,339.99 and $787.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

