SparksPay Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,908.59 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,518,247 coins and its circulating supply is 10,403,759 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.