SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.