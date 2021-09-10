SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,489. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.