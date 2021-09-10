SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,315 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 3.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

