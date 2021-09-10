SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 128,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,946,048 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $44.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

