SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 12,798.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,992 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 9.12% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

