Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $457,856.50 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,783. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $588.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

