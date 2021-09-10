Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 583,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

