Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $31.20 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

