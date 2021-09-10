Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Raised by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 7,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,761. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

