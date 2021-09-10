Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.