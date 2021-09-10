srnArt Gallery Trading Down 38.3% This Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $285,030.73 and approximately $3,504.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

