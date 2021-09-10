SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.46. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.