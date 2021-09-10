St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Raised to Neutral at Macquarie

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

STBMY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.