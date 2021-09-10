Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Achieves $17.61 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

