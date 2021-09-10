Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $186.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.60 on Friday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,030,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,065,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

