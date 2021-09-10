Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SXI opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Standex International has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Standex International by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

