Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $49.64 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

