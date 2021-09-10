Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stantec worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

