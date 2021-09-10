State Street (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Volume Increase

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,098 shares.The stock last traded at $87.77 and had previously closed at $87.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

