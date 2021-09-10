Stealth Global Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI) Insider Christopher Wharton Buys 125,000 Shares

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI) insider Christopher Wharton purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.