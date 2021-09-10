Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Sells $4,490,289.24 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 46,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
