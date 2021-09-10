Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,857 shares of company stock valued at $26,053,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.