Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $461.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

