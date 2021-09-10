Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $142,204,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.17. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

