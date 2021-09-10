Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $882.34 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $7.62 billion and approximately $882.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00115294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00126450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00182717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.00503338 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,816 coins and its circulating supply is 23,689,964,720 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

