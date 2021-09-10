Step Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.43 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00126296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00184126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,749.09 or 1.00119479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.12 or 0.07050156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00848681 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

