Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 104,810 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.35% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $38,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

