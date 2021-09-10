Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

