Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,855 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Warner Music Group worth $38,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

