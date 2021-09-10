Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

