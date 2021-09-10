Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Omnicell worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.