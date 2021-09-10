Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,336 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iRhythm Technologies worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

