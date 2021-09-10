Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $35.90 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of 8X8 worth $35,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in 8X8 by 39.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36. Insiders sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

