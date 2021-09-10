Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $40.15 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,745 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.77% of Leslie’s worth $40,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

