Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.78 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Balchem worth $41,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

