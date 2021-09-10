Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $44.42 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hologic worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.95 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

