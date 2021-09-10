Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.18% of NuVasive worth $41,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,942.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.