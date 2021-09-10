Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 48,634 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameresco worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ameresco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,806. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $70.19 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

