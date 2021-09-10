Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.43% of AeroVironment worth $35,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

